Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Pacers)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out for the second straight game on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers.
Mitchell, who missed Tuesday's win over the Chicago Bulls due to an ankle injury, has been ruled out with Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Max Strus on the front end of a back-to-back tonight.
Cleveland has already locked up the No. 1 seed in the East, so it doesn't need to play any of its players heavy minutes in the final week of the season. Mitchell was banged up on Sunday in a loss to the Sacramento Kings, so it makes sense that the Cavs want to give him some extra rest this week.
As a result of the Cavs sitting four starters, oddsmakers at DraftKings have set them as 9.5-point underdogs on Thursday against the Pacers. Indiana, which is still in play for the No. 3 seed in the East, has won eight of its last 10 games and is in prime postion to host a first-round playoff series.
Mitchell should be fine for the playoffs for Cleveland, but his ankle issue is something worth monitoring since he briefly left Sunday's game against the Kings and hasn't played since.
