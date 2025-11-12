Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Heat)
Donovan Mitchell is one of several Cleveland Cavaliers that won't suit up on Wednesday night for rest purposes.
Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have all been ruled out for rest after the Cavs lost to the Heat in an overtime thriller on Monday night. Cleveland is 7-4 to start the 2025-26 season, and it appears the team is punting this game with a matchup at home against the Toronto Raptors set for Thursday.
Losing Mitchell is a major blow to the Cavs, as he's been one of the best scorers in the NBA so far this season. The All-NBA guard is averaging 30.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent form 3-point range.
He's coming off a big game against Miami, scoring 28 points while pulling down 15 rebounds and dishing out eight assists. He also hit a game-tying 3-pointer with less than a second left in OT before the Heat won the game on an Andrew Wiggins tip in.
With Mitchell, Garland and Mobley out of the lineup, the Cavs are sizable underdogs on Wednesday night. DraftKings has Cleveland as a 5.5-point dog in this matchu, which is a massive swing from Monday's spread between these two teams. Cleveland was favored by 7.5 points on Monday, but it failed to cover the spread in that matchup in the overtime loss.
Since Mitchell joined the Cavs ahead of the 2022-23 season, Cleveland is 28-25 overall when the star guard doesn't play. The Cavs lost the lone matchup that Mitchell has missed so far in the 2025-26 season.
