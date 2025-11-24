Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Cavs vs. Raptors)
The Cleveland Cavaliers are playing the second night of a back-to-back on Monday against the Toronto Raptors, so they have yet to release an injury report for the contest.
Cleveland has sat some players on the front or back end of a back-to-back this season, including star guard Donovan Mitchell, who did not play on Nov. 12 against the Miami Heat before a Nov. 13 matchup with the Raptors.
He has played in both ends of Cleveland's two other back-to-backs in the 2025-26 season, and oddsmakers seem to think that Mitchell will play on Monday.
The betting odds can give us a feel for a player's status, as Cleveland is favored on the road in this matchup. The Raptors are the No. 2 seed in the East and have won seven games in a row, so it's unlikely the Cavs would be road favorites if Mitchell was expected to sit out.
DraftKings has the Cavs set at -135 to win this game, but they are 0-2 against the Raptors so far in the 2025-26 season.
Ultimately, bettors will want to wait for Mitchell's official status before wagering on this game, but the opening odds are a positive sign for his chances on Monday.
This season, Mitchell is playing at an All-NBA level once again, averaging 30.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 39.3 percent from beyond the arc.
He had 37 points in just under 33 minutes of action in the Cavs' 15-point win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.
