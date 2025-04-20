Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Heat vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is off the team's injury report and expected to play on Sunday night against the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the first round of the NBA playoffs.
Mitchell, who injured his ankle late in the 2024-25 regular season, missed the final four games of the campaign for the No. 1-seeded Cavs. It appears Cleveland was just trying to rest the All-Star guard, as he is good to go for this game.
Mitchell has not played since April 6, so he'll have exactly two weeks of rest before returning for Sunday's Game 1.
With the star guard good to go, the Cavs are double-digit favorites in the latest odds for Game 1 at DraftKings, and they are -1800 favorites to win the series and advance to the second round.
This season, Mitchell averaged 24.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from 3. He took a smaller role in the Cavs' offense to help uplift Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, and it paid off as the Cavs secured the No. 1 seed in the conference, winning 64 games overall.
Mitchell's ankle will be something to monitor going forward, especially since he missed the end of the second round of last season's playoff run against the Boston Celtics with an injury.
