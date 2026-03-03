Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Pistons vs. Cavs)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is set to miss his fourth game in a row on Tuesday night due to a groin injury.

Cleveland has ruled Mitchell out against the Detroit Pistons, leading to the team being a 2.5-point home underdog in the odds at DraftKings. Mitchell seems to have injured himself last Tuesday against the New York Knicks, as he has not played since and has been ruled out well in advance of each of the last four games.

Donovan Mitchell (groin) listed out for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 2, 2026

Despite that, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson recently said that Mitchell's groin injury is not a "long-term thing," which could mean that he'll return for one of Cleveland's upcoming games. Still, this is a major blow on Tuesday, as the Cavs are in danger of dropping two games in a row against Detroit to fall further behind them, Boston and New York in the Eastern Conference standings.

#Cavs Kenny Atkinson said the feedback he has gotten is that Donovan Mitchell's groin injury is not a "long-term thing." — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) February 27, 2026

This season, Cleveland is just 3-4 in the seven games that Mitchell has missed. The All-NBA guard is averaging 28.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season while shooting 48.3 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from beyond the arc.

With Mitchell sidelined once again, here's a look at how to bet on the Cavs in the player prop market against one of the best defenses in the NBA.

Best Cavs Prop Bet vs. Pistons

Jaylon Tyson OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-162)

Injuries have thrust Jaylon Tyson into the starting lineup for the Cavs’ last three games, and he’s had some strong 3-point shooting nights in the process.

Tyson was 4-for-7 from beyond the arc in an overtime loss to Detroit, and he followed that up with a 3-for-6 day from 3 on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. The second-year wing has played 35, 40 and 27 minutes in his last three games, so he should have a pretty sizable role on Tuesday night.

The Pistons have defended the 3-ball well this season, ranking ninth in opponent 3s made per game and fifth in opponent 3-point percentage. Still, Tyson was able to get up seven looks against them in their last meeting, which gives him a pretty solid floor in this prop.

A former first-round pick, Tyson is shooting 46.0 percent from 3 this season on 4.4 attempts per game. As a starter, he’s made 87 3-pointers in 38 games, shooting 47.0 percent from deep. I think the Cavs wing is a perfect buy-low candidate on Tuesday.

