Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Raptors vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell sat out the front end of a back-to-back due to rest purposes on Wednesday night against the Miami Heat.
That sets him up to return to the floor on Thursday at home against the Toronto Raptors, although the Cavs have yet to release an official injury report for this matchup since it is a back-to-back.
On Wednesday, Cleveland upset the Miami Heat as a 5.5-point underdog, but the spread moved quite a bit from Monday's loss to Miami to Wednesday's win. The Cavs were 7.5-point favorites on Monday and 5.5-point dogs on Wednesday with Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley out.
Now, DraftKings has the Cavs as 7.5-point favorites at home against Toronto, a sign that Mitchell will return to action. The Cavs star is off to a great start in the 2025-26 campaign, averaging 30.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game while shooting 51.0 percent from the field and 40.4 percent from beyon the arc.
Here's a look at how to bet on him in the prop market in his expected return on Thursday.
Best Donovan Mitchell Prop Bet for Raptors vs. Cavs
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Donovan Mitchell OVER 27.5 Points (-107)
This season, Mitchell has scored 28 or more points in seven of his 10 appearances and is averaging over 30 points per game.
The Cavs star missed the team's NBA Cup loss to the Raptors earlier this season, but he should have a big game on Thursday with Garland (toe) potentially out for this game after he aggravated his surgically repaired toe on Monday against Miami.
Mitchell is averaging 20.4 shots per game this season, and he leads the NBA with 4.2 made 3-pointers per night. Toronto has been an average defense this season, ranking 16th in defensive rating and 15th in opponent points per game.
I think Mitchell thrives on Thursday after getting a day off on Wednesday. After resting against Toronto earlier this season, he returned to score 37 points in his next game.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly +3 months of NBA League Pass.