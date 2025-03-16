Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell has missed the team's last two games with a groin injury, but the Cavs have been able to extend their winning streak to 16 games in the process.
On Sunday, Mitchell has been upgraded to questionable for Cleveland's game against the Orlando Magic. This matchup is a rematch of the first round of the playoffs in the Eastern Conference last season.
While Mitchell's status is up in the air, oddsmakers have set the Cavs as double-digit favorites in this game, a sign that he's more likely to suit up than not. Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game this season while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 38.4 percent from 3.
Best Donovan Mitchell Prop Bet for Cavs vs. Magic
- Donovan Mitchell UNDER 24.5 Points (-115)
The Magic have held Mitchell under this number in both of their meetings this season, but the Cavs guard also didn’t have to play too much in blowout wins. If Mitchell is able to suit up on Sunday, I wouldn’t be shocked if Kenny Atkinson limits his minutes since he’s missed two games in a row with a groin injury.
Orlando is also a top-five defense in the NBA this season, and Mitchell is averaging 24.2 points per game. Asking him to clear his season average while at less than 100 percent may be too much on Sunday.
