Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Trail Blazers vs. Cavs)
Cleveland Cavaliers superstar Donovan Mitchell had a massive game in Friday's comeback win over the Boston Celtics, but he won't be in action on Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The Cavs have ruled Mitchell out for Sunday's afternoon contest due to rest.
With Cleveland running away with the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference, it makes sense that it's looking to give Mitchell a break on Sunday and keep him fresh for when the postseason rolls around.
Even with the star guard out, the Cavs are 11-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook in this matchup. This season, the Cavs are an impressive 20-10-1 against the spread as home favorites.
With Mitchell out, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, Ty Jerome and Jarrett Allen will all be called upon to step up for Cleveland.
Here's a breakdown of my favorite prop bet for this game on Sunday.
Best Cleveland Cavaliers Prop Bet vs. Blazers on Sunday
- Evan Mobley OVER 9.5 Rebounds (-130)
Evan Mobley dominated the glass on Friday against Boston, and he’s now cleared 9.5 rebounds in five of his last seven games heading into Sunday’s matchup with the Trail Blazers. Over this seven-game stretch, Mobley is averaging 11.3 boards per game, and he’s averaging 10.5 rebounds per game since returning from a four-game absence earlier this season (across a 15-game stretch).
Portland is just 14th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and won’t have two centers (Deandre Ayton and Robert Williams III) in this matchup. Don’t be shocked if Mobley turns in yet another big game on the glass.
