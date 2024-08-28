Don't Wait to Bet the Mets to Make MLB Playoffs
We're officially in the final stretch of the MLB regular season and teams across the American and National Leagues are jockeying for position in the playoffs.
If you haven't placed any bets on teams to make the playoffs yet, now is your last opportunity before teams start to lock in their spots. With that in mind, there's one team in particular that I think presents plenty of value to sneak back into a postseason berth.
That team is the New York Mets.
Mets Playoff Odds
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes +305
- No -450
At +305 odds, the Mets are being given an implied probability of just 24.69% of making the playoffs.
Bet the Mets to Make the MLB Playoffs
Mets fans shouldn't lose faith quite yet. In fact, I think there's plenty of value betting on the Mets at north of 3-1 odds of making the postseason. They've been playing well enough to string together enough wins to get back in the mix. They currently rank inside the top half of the Majors in both OPS and ERA in August.
As of writing this article, the Mets are 3.0 games back from a Wild Card berth. If any of the Diamondbacks, Padres, or Braves stumble, the Mets will be right there to steal their spot. The most likely candidate to fall off of those three teams are the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have the fourth most difficult schedule remaining in the Majors. They have games left against the Dodgers, Brewers, Padres, and Astros. They also have two games remaining against the Mets this week.
If New York can sweep the Diamondbacks after beating them in the series opener, they have a chance to make the playoff race immediately more interesting.
If you want to bet on the Mets to make the playoffs, now is the time to do it.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.