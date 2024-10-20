Is Dontayvion Wicks Playing Today? (Injury Update, Prop Betting Impact for Texans vs. Packers)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks is listed as questionable for Week 7 against the Houston Texans with a shoulder injury.
Wicks left the Packers’ Week 6 win over the Arizona Cardinals, and he was originally considered “week-to-week” with the injury.
However, it appears he has a chance to suit up on Sunday in the 1 p.m. EST matchup.
While Wicks does not have receiving yards or receptions props available at DraftKings Sportsbook as of this writing, he is listed at +270 to score a touchdown for Green Bay.
It’s possible that Wicks ends up playing in this game, but the Packers have kept his status close to the vest entering Week 7 – a sign that he’s a true game-time decision.
Wicks was limited in practice all week long, and he’s a risky bet in the prop market even if he does play with Romeo Doubs, Jayden Reed and Christian Watson all healthy and expected to play on Sunday.
Doubs and Watson had touchdowns against Arizona, and Reed has been the No. 1 option for the Pack in the passing game in 2024.
Wicks may operate as the No. 4 receiver even if he is active on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.