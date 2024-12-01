Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Chargers vs. Falcons)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London missed some practice time this week with an injury, but he’s off the injury report and expected to play on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers.
This is great news for the Falcons, who are suddenly in a tight race in the NFC South after losing back-to-back games before their Week 12 bye.
London has played a massive role in Kirk Cousins’ first season as the Falcons’ quarterback, catching 61 of his 90 targets for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
Here’s how to bet on him in Week 13 now that he’s expected to play.
Best Drake London Prop Bet for Week 13 vs. Chargers
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -125/Under -105)
- Receiving Yards: 63.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +145
Through 11 games this season, London has seven games with six or more catches, and he’s been the most targeted player for the Falcons this season.
So far this season, London has seven or more targets in eight of his 11 games, and he’s been targeted double-digit times in four separate games.
I don’t mind taking him to pick up six or more catches, especially if the Falcons fall behind early. London should be in line for a big role regardless of the score.
