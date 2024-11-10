Is Drake London Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Falcons vs. Saints)
Atlanta Falcons star receiver Drake London is expected to play in Week 10 against the New Orleans Saints despite dealing with a hip injury, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Falcons have listed London as questionable for this NFC South clash.
London was limited to just 19 percent of the Falcons’ snaps in Week 9 due to his hip injury, but he still caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.
On the season, London has 50 catches for 552 yards and six touchdowns, He was limited to just six catches for 64 yards in a win over the Saints back in Week 4, but he was targeted 12 times by Kirk Cousins in that game.
With the Falcons looking to build on their lead in the NFC South, here’s how bettors should bet on London in Week 10.
Best Drake London Prop Bets for Week 10 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over +115/Under -150)
- Receiving Yards: 60.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +145
The Saints are a bit of an anomaly when it comes to defending the pass this season.
New Orleans has given up the fourth-most passing yards in the NFL, but it only has allowed eight total passing touchdowns.
That makes things tough for betting London at +145, even though New Orleans traded away star corner Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders this week.
I don’t mind a play on London’s receptions or receiving yards, especially since he cleared both in his first meeting with the Saints.
Cousins has looked London’s way quite a bit this season, targeting him 70 times over nine games.
However, with the Saints’ propensity to allow big passing yard games, I’ll gladly back London to pick up 61 or more receiving yards in this one – something he’s accomplished in five games already in 2024.
