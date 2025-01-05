Is Drake Maye Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bills vs. Patriots)
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is listed as questionable for Week 18 with a hand injury, but Jerod Mayo did announce earlier in the week that Maye would be the Patriots’ starter against the Buffalo Bills.
There is a chance that Maye doesn’t play the full game in Week 18, as the Patriots are expected to activate Joe Milton for this game, and there’s no reason to risk further injury to Maye in a game that doesn’t matter to the Patriots in the playoff picture.
With a loss, the Patriots would actually leave Week 18 as huge winners, as they’d hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Maye has been solid in his rookie season, leading New England to a 2-9 record in 11 starts while completing 66.8 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye has started every game since Week 6 for New England.
Oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set the Patriots as just 3.5-point home underdogs in this game, as there are some questions as to how long Josh Allen and the Bills starters will play in this game as well.
Earlier this season, the Patriots gave the Bills a scare in Buffalo and ended up covering the spread as major underdogs.
They’d likely have a better chance of covering – or pulling off the upset – if Maye is able to start and play the whole game in Week 18.
