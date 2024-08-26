Drake Maye's Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket After Jacoby Brissett Injury
Did Drake Maye position himself to win the New England Patriots' starting quarterback job in the 2024 season?
Maye took over and played well in the Patriots' third preseason game after Jacoby Brissett went down with an injury. While it appears Brissett's exit was mainly precautionary, oddsmakers are viewing Maye as a real candidate to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, something he wasn't just a few days ago.
Latest NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds for 2024 Season
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Caleb Williams: +135
- Jayden Daniels: +500
- Marvin Harrison Jr.: +650
- Bo Nix: +1000
- Drake Maye: +1300
- Malik Nabers: +1400
- Xavier Worthy: +2200
- Ladd McConkey: +3500
- Keon Coleman: +3500
Before the Brissett Injury, Maye was behind both Nabers and Worthy, sitting in a tie with Coleman and McConkey in the market.
While there's a chance Maye doesn't end up as the starter, this odds movement suggests he could play the majority of the 2024 regular season for New England.
The Patriots have yet to name a starting quarterback, but Maye appears to be ready for the opportunity if it is presented to him.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo also admitted that Maye has outplayed the veteran Brissett, although he didn't go as far as to name the rookie the starter.
"It starts in practice and also in the game, where Drake has played better," Mayo said. "In saying that, everyone wants to know who the starter is going to be. There are multiple factors that have to go into this decision. One is the total body of work, whether we're talking about the spring or the entirety of training camp. And I would also say, oftentimes we forget about the overall experience that a guy like Jacoby has, which will also be weighted in the decision we have to make in the near future.
"I'm happy with the way those guys are battling it out. Hopefully over the next couple days, we can name a starter and get the season rolling."
After a strong showing in the preseason finale, Maye could have positioned himself to win the job over Brissett.
Maye finished with 126 passing yards and a score while completing 13 of his 20 pass attempts against the Washington Commanders. It's hard to take a ton away from preseason play, but Brissett hasn't exactly distanced himself from the rookie over the last three weeks.
New England took Maye at No. 3 overall to be the quarterback of the future, and if he's ready to take on the role, there's no real reason to delay him from being under center in Week 1.
Oddsmakers seem to think Maye has a real shot to win the Rookie of the Year, putting him in the same ballpark as Denver Broncos starter Bo Nix in the odds.
Over the last five seasons, three quarterbacks (CJ Stroud, Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray) have captured the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. With four rookie quarterbacks potentially in line to start, Maye will have a lot of competition in this market even if he does win the job.
Still, these odds signal that he'll take over in New England sooner rather than later.
