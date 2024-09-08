Dream vs. Fever WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Sunday, Sept. 8 (Trust Indiana at Home)
The Atlanta Dream remained in the mix for the No. 8 seed in the WNBA on Friday night, pulling off an overtime comeback win against the Dallas Wings behind 33 points from star guard Rhyne Howard.
The win kept Atlanta two-way with the Chicago Sky, although the Sky have the edge for the eighth seed at this point in the season. Both teams play on Sunday, so we could see some movement in the standings.
Atlanta takes on the Indiana Fever, who had a five-game winning streak snapped on Friday against the Minnesota Lynx, on Friday.
Indiana is still the No. 6 seed in the W, and it has one of the best offenses in the league since the Olympic break, led by guards Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.
Oddsmakers are giving the Fever the edge at home – where they’ve been a tough team to beat all season – on Sunday.
Here’s a breakdown of this game, the odds, players to watch and my best bet on Sunday.
Dream vs. Fever Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream +5 (-112)
- Fever -5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dream: +205
- Fever: -250
Total
- 169.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dream vs. Fever How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 8
- Time: 4:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN3
- Dream record: 12-22
- Fever record: 18-17
Dream vs. Fever Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
- Aerial Powers – out
Fever Injury Report
- None to report
Dream vs. Fever Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Rhyne Howard: Howard had a massive game on Friday night, scoring 33 points on 12-of-26 shooting, her second straight game with over 30 points. One of the best scorers in the W when healthy, Howard is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game, but she is shooting just 37.5 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from 3.
Indiana Fever
Caitlin Clark: The No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft was not particularly efficient from the field in the loss to the Lynx (8-for-21 from the field), but she did finish with 25 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists. Clark shot 5-for-10 from 3, but she needs to shoot better from 2-point range as the playoffs approach.
Dream vs. Fever Prediction and Pick
Indiana has been on fire since a 1-8 start, going 17-9 over its last 26 games to find itself firmly in the mix for a top-six seed in the W.
Not only have the Fever clinched a playoff spot, but they’ve opened up a 1.5-game lead on the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 6 spot. Can they extend that today?
I love Indiana as a home favorite against an Atlanta team that is just 5-12 straight up on the road and has lost five of its last seven games. The Dream did pick up a huge win over Dallas on Friday, but they needed overtime to do so.
The Fever are a much better team, ranking No. 1 in offensive rating and No. 3 in net rating over their last 10 games.
Clark and Mitchell have formed an elite scoring duo at the guard spots, the Fever are now 10-6 straight up and against the spread at home this season.
I’ll lay the points with Indiana at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Pick: Fever -5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
