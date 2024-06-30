Dream vs. Liberty WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, June 30 (Bet on Breanna Stewart)
The New York Liberty haven’t played since June 25 when they lost in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship against the Minnesota Lynx, but they’re heavily favored at home on Sunday against the Atlanta Dream.
These teams have met twice this season – most recently on June 23 – and the Liberty are 2-0 with wins by 17 and 21 points. So, it makes sense that oddsmakers have set them as massive favorites on Sunday afternoon.
Atlanta is in a world of trouble right now, as it has struggled all season on offense and is now down top offensive option Rhyne Howard due to an ankle injury.
With Courtney Vandersloot back for the Liberty, who should bettors wager on in this matchup?
Dream vs. Liberty Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +15.5 (-108)
- Liberty -15.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Dream: +900
- Liberty: -1600
Total
- 166.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dream vs. Liberty How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, June 30
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- Dream record: 7-9
- Liberty record: 15-3
Dream vs. Liberty Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
- Aerial Powers – day-to-day
Liberty Injury Report
- Nyara Sabally – out
Dream vs. Liberty Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Tina Charles: A former Liberty star, Charles has scored 14 or more points in five straight games, picking up a lot of the slack from Rhyne Howard’s injury. The Dream have struggled on offense all season, and they’ll need some major production from Charles just to keep this game close.
New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart: Stewart turned in a solid game in the last meeting with the Dream, shooting 6-for-9 from the field and scoring 17 points in a blowout win. She also had a 25-point, 10-rebound, five-assist showing against the Dream back on June 6. With the Liberty coming off a lengthy stretch of off days, I expect Stewart to come out firing on Sunday.
Dream vs. Liberty Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams have fared well against the spread, but the Liberty are atrocious at covering at home, going just 1-9 ATS this season.
Still, I’m extremely concerned about any bet on the Dream given their struggles offensively this season. So, why not take a prop?
My favorite play in this game is for Stewart, who has given the Dream a ton of trouble in two meetings this season.
Not only is the Liberty star averaging 21.0 points per game against Atlanta, but she has shot 14-for-26 from the field across two matchups. There is a little bit of a worry that the Liberty may win this game by too much for Stewart to play long enough to hit this points prop, but given New York’s 1-9 ATS record at home, this may end up being closer than we expect.
Stewie is having a down scoring year by her standards, but she’s a threat to get 20-plus on a nightly basis. In a good matchup, she’s worth a shot in this prop.
Pick: Breanna Stewart OVER 19.5 Points (-125)
