Dream vs. Lynx WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 17 (Bet Atlanta in Rhyne Howard’s Return)
The WNBA All-Star break and Olympic break couldn’t come at a better time for the Atlanta Dream and Minnesota Lynx, who face off at 1 p.m. EST on Wednesday.
The Dream have dropped nine of their last 10 games, including seven straight, to fall to 7-16 on the season. While they’re expected to get All-Star guard Rhyne Howard back on Wednesday, the Dream are in an awful spot in the standings at this point in the season.
Meanwhile, Minnesota has fallen out of the top spot in the West – all the way down to fifth in the league – with Napheesa Collier dealing with a foot injury. The Lynx are hoping that Collier (questionable) can return in this game to snap their two-game losing streak, but it may make sense to hold her out through the break.
The W doesn’t resume for nearly a month after Wednesday’s action, so it’s now or never to get our bets in.
Here’s a look at the odds, key players to watch and my pick for the matinee matchup between the Dream and Lynx.
Dream vs. Lynx Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +8 (-110)
- Lynx -8 (-110)
Moneyline
- Drea: +285
- Lynx: -360
Total
- 152.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dream vs. Lynx How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 17
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Target Center
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 7-16
- Lynx record: 16-8
Dream vs. Lynx Injury Reports
Atlanta Dream Injury Report
- Lorela Cubaj – out
- Jordin Canada – out
- Laeticia Amihere – out
Minnesota Lynx Injury Report
- Napheesa Collier – questionable
- Olivia Epoupa – out
Dream vs. Lynx Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: Allisha Gray has been operating as the No. 1 option in the Atlanta offense with Howard out, averaging 17.6 points per game over her last eight contests. Usually a strong shooter, Gray has missed her last nine shots from beyond the arc, dropping her season-long percentage to 36.0 percent from 3.
Minnesota Lynx
Alanna Smith: If Collier sits, Smith will be one of the Lynx forwards that needs to step up for them to win and cover in this game. Smith put up 18 points (6-of-15 shooting) in the team’s most recent loss to Indiana. For the season, Smith is averaging 11.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game.
Dream vs. Lynx Prediction and Pick
Howard returning the lineup is huge for Atlanta, as it desperately needs her scoring on offense.
The Dream enter this game with the worst offensive rating in the WNBA, and they’ve slipped all the way to 10th in the league in net rating. Howard (15.4 points per game) had not been super efficient before her ankle injury, but she is at least a threat that can move the focus from Tina Charles and Gray on the offensive end.
As for the Lynx, they’ve struggled without Collier – an MVP candidate this season – losing back-to-back games. I’d be shocked to see Minnesota force Collier back into action ahead of this lengthy break, especially since it is still entrenched in a playoff spot.
So, I’m going to take the points with the Dream and hope they can cover in a third straight game.
Despite the awful 1-9 record in their last 10 games, the Dream are a solid team to bet on – at least on the road – in 2024. Atlanta is 8-4 against the spread over away from home, including a solid 7-7 ATS record as an underdog.
Meanwhile, the Lynx have failed to cover in two straight and have slipped after a blistering start to the season against the spread. They're now just 8-7 ATS as favorites and 7-6 ATS at home.
I’ll back Atlanta to head into the break on a high note.
Pick: Dream +8 (-110)
