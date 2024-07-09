Dream vs. Sky WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, July 10 (Go Against the Trends)
Wednesday’s WNBA action is filled with some early matchups, including a noon start in Chicago between the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream.
Chicago is holding on to the last playoff spot in the W, and it would love a win to at least stay there against a Dream team that is down two starters and amid a four-game losing streak.
Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada are both out for the Dream, which gives Angel Reese and company a perfect spot to get on track at home as a favorite. Chicago is shockingly just 3-7 straight up at home this season.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and a best bet (as always) for Wednesday’s contest.
Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +6 (-110)
- Sky -6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Dream: +210
- Sky: -258
Total
- 157.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dream vs. Sky How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, July 10
- Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wintrust Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 7-13
- Sky record: 8-12
Dream vs. Sky Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
- Rhyne Howard – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – day-to-day
- Aerial Powers – day-to-day
Sky Injury Report
- Elizabeth Williams – out
Dream vs. Sky Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: With Howard and Canada out, Gray has been called on to step up on offense, and she’s answered the bell. The sharpshooter is averaging 19.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 3.0 assists while shooting 58.1 percent from the field and 47.6 percent from beyond the arc. She had 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting against the Sky the last time these teams met.
Chicago Sky
Chennedy Carter: Over the last nine games, Carter is averaging 21.2 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor. She’s also been inserted into the starting lineup, giving Chicago a massive scoring boost. Carter had 26 points in the win over Atlanta on July 2.
Dream vs. Sky Prediction and Pick
I’m going against the trends in this one and taking Chicago to cover at home, something it hasn’t done a lot this season.
The Sky are just 3-7 against the spread at home in the 2024 campaign, while the Dream are 7-3 against the spread on the road.
So, why take Chicago to cover?
Well, Atlanta’s offense has struggled all season long, ranking dead last in the league in offensive rating, and now it is down two key players in Rhyne Howard and Jordin Canada. While the Dream have covered in two straight, it hasn't been super convincing – losing by 13 to Connecticut and by three to the five-win Dallas Wings.
Meanwhile, these teams played in Atlanta back on July 2 with Canada in the lineup and Chicago ended up winning by eight.
The Sky are a top-five defense this season and rank sixth in the league in net rating despite their struggles at home.
I’ll trust the better team to win and cover on Wednesday afternoon.
Pick: Sky -6 (-110)
