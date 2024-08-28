Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Wednesday, Aug. 28 (Take the Points)
Things are starting to slip for the Seattle Storm, as they’ve fallen to fifth in the standings and have dropped five of their last 10 games.
After losing at home as a 10.5-point favorite to the Washington Mystics, Storm guard Skylar Diggins-Smith was extremely frustrated with her team’s play.
The Storm are just 1-3 since the Olympic break, but they once again find themselves favored at home against the Atlanta Dream on Wednesday.
The Dream are making a playoff push, sitting just one game back of the Chicago Sky (who also play on Wednesday) for the No. 8 seed in the standings. Atlanta is coming off a home loss on Monday to the Indiana Fever, but it is still 3-2 since the Olympic break.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch, and my best bet for this crucial matchup with the playoffs approaching.
Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +7.5 (-108)
- Storm -7.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Dream: +270
- Storm: -355
Total
- 157.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dream vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Aug. 28
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 10-19
- Storm record: 18-11
Dream vs. Storm Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Aerial Powers – out
- Allisha Gray – day-to-day
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – day-to-day
Storm Injury Report
- Nika Muhl – day-to-day
Dream vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Tina Charles: Fresh off of a 28-point game in a loss to the Indiana Fever, Charles is looking to keep her strong start to the second half going tonight. In five games since the Olympic break, the eight-time All-Star is averaging 18.4 points and 12.0 rebounds per game.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: If the Storm are going to turn things around and truly contend this season, Jewell Loyd has to be better. The star guard is shooting just 36.2 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from 3-point range this season despite averaging 20.1 points per game. Loyd is just 10-for-30 from the field over her last two games.
Dream vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
The Dream have been a great team to bet on when on the road (9-4 against the spread) and as an underdog (11-8-1 against the spread) in the 2024 season.
With the Storm struggling as of late, I am going to take the points to bet on the Dream here.
Since the WNBA returned from the Olympic break, the Dream are ahead of the Storm in net rating (+3.1 to -2.2), and they’ve played the No. 3 offense and No. 4 defense in the league.
While the Dream are still a bad shooting team (11th in effective field goal percentage this season), I still think they can compete with this Seattle team.
The Storm are 10th in effective field goal percentage, and their best player – Jewell Loyd – has not played efficient basketball all season long.
With Charles and Rhyne Howard each having some big games since the break, I love getting 7.5 points with the Dream on Wednesday.
Pick: Dream +7.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.