Dream vs. Storm WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 14 (Can Storm Cover?)
The Atlanta Dream have seen their season derailed by injuries, falling to 7-15 overall after losing six in a row and nine of their last 10.
Now, the Dream find themselves as massive underdogs against the Seattle Storm (No. 5 in the W) on Sunday.
Seattle is coming off of a blowout win against the Minnesota Lynx, and it has been money at home in the 2024 season, winning 10 of 13 games.
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and best bet for Sunday’s fourth and final game.
Dream vs. Storm Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Dream +14.5 (-112)
- Storm -14.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dream: +800
- Storm: -1350
Total
- 154.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Dream vs. Storm How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 14
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 7-15
- Storm record: 15-8
Dream vs. Storm Injury Report
Dream Injury Report
- Laeticia Amihere – out
- Rhyne Howard – out
- Aerial Powers – questionable
- Jordin Canada – out
Storm Injury Report
- None to report
Dream vs. Storm Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: With Howard out, Gray has taken on a bigger role scoring the ball, averaging 18.4 points per game over her last seven matchups. Overall, Gray is averaging 16.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from beyond the arc.
Seattle Storm
Jewell Loyd: It’s been an up and down 2024 season for Loyd, who is shooting just 36.3 percent from the field on pretty high volume for Seattle. Loyd has plenty of moments where she’s looked like her elite scoring self, including scoring 20 or more in five of her last seven contests. Can she keep it going on Sunday?
Dream vs. Storm Prediction and Pick
Seattle dominated the Minnesota Lynx on Friday, bouncing back from its loss to the Las Vegas Aces on July 10.
The Storm have been dominant as a favorite this season (12-5 against the spread), and they are coming off a 28-point win against an undermanned Lynx squad that is one of the best in the league overall this season.
Meanwhile, the Dream have been one of the worst offensive teams in th W, struggling to score the ball especially since Rhyne Howard went down with an ankle injury.
With multiple players sidelined for the Dream, I could see the Storm running away with another game at home where they are 10-3 straight up.
Don’t overthink this one and back Seattle to stay hot.
Pick: Storm -14.5 (-108)
