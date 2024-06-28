Dream vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, June 28 (Bet the UNDER)
Fresh off of an overtime win over the Washington Mystics on Thursday night, the Connecticut Sun have a quick turnaround on Friday against the Atlanta Dream.
This is the second meeting of the season between these teams, as the Sun pulled off a 69-50 win back on June 2.
Atlanta’s roster looks a little different heading into Friday’s contest, as Jordin Canada is back in action, but the Dream are down All-Star wing Rhyne Howard due to a left ankle injury. The Dream have subsequently lost three games in a row – failing to cover the spread in any of them – putting them in danger of falling out of a playoff spot in the WNBA standings.
The Sun snapped a two-game skid with their win on Thursday, but can they keep things rolling on the second night of a back-to-back?
Oddsmakers have Connecticut favored by nine points, but that may not be the best way to wager on this matchup.
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +9 (-112)
- Sun -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Dream: +320
- Sun: -410
Total
- 151 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Dream vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 28
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 6-9
- Sun record: 14-3
Dream vs. Sun Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Rhyne Howard – out
Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
Dream vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: With Howard out of the lineup, Gray is going to be relied upon to pick up more of the scoring load for the Dream. The one-time All-Star is averaging 14.9 points per game this season, but she’s shooting just 39.2 percent from the field. Gray has been a great 3-point shooter (38.2 percent from 3) and should see a volume increase there with Howard’s shots up for grabs in the offense.
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: The veteran forward came up huge on Thursday night in the Sun’s overtime win over the Mystics, scoring 24 points and grabbing 10 rebounds in 44 minutes. The win snapped a mini losing streak for Connecticut, and ended back-to-back games where Bonner failed to score 10 or more points.
Dream vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Connecticut played a high-scoring overtime affair on Thursday, but don’t expect the same on Friday night.
These teams combined for just 119 points in their first meeting this season, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise as they both play at a slow pace in 2024.
Connecticut is dead last in the W in pace, while the Dream clock in at No. 10 in that statistic. Atlanta also has the worst offensive rating in the WNBA, which likely will only get worse without Howard – the team’s best offensive player.
The Dream have not cracked 80 points in back-to-back games since Howard suffered an ankle injury.
While the Sun have taken a little bit of a step back since their fast start to the season, they are still No. 2 in the league in defensive rating. I wouldn’t be shocked if this game turns into a bit of a slog with several of the Sun players coming off heavy minutes against Washington last night.
This is a low total, but in a slow-paced affair, the UNDER is the play.
Pick: UNDER 151 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
