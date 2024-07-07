Dream vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Sunday, July 7 (Bet This Allisha Gray Prop)
For the second time in 10 days, the Connecticut Sun take on the Atlanta Dream, a matchup that did not go CT’s way back on June 28.
The Dream have been struggling as of late, winning just two of their last 10 games, but they did beat the Sun by four points in Connecticut.
Oddsmakers don’t seem too concerned by that result, as they’ve favored the 16-4 Sun by 13.5 points at home on Sunday.
With Jordin Canada, Rhyne Howard and Aerial Powers banged up for the Dream, this is going to be a tough game to win on the road. So, how should we bet it?
Let’s take a look at the latest odds, key players to watch and more for this matchup.
Dream vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +13.5 (-108)
- Sun -13.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Dream: +650
- Sun: -1000
Total
- 151.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, July 7
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Dream record: 7-12
- Sun record: 16-4
Dream vs. Sun Injury Reports
Atlanta Dream Injury Report
- Aerial Powers – out
- Jordin Canada – out
- Rhyne Howard – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – day-to-day
Connecticut Sun Injury Report
- Moriah Jefferson – out
- Tyasha Harris – day-to-day
Dream vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: With Rhyne Howard out, Allisha Gray has stepped into the No. 1 role in the Dream offense and is thriving. Over her last four games, Gray is averaging 19.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from 3-point range.
Connecticut Sun
DeWanna Bonner: The veteran forward is coming off a huge game on July 4 where she scored 24 points on 10-of-16 shooting in a win over the Minnesota Lynx. Bonner can still score the ball with the best of them, averaging 16.6 points per game while shooting 42.3 percent from the field in 2024.
Dream vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
This is a tricky game to handicap with this spread for several reasons.
First off, the Dream have been awful over their last 10 games, ranking 11th out of 12 teams in net rating. So, taking the points – especially with all the injuries – is quite risky. That being said, can we really lay 13.5 points with the Sun just a few games after they lost to this Dream team at home?
I’m not sold, especially since Connecticut is just 4-6 against the spread at Mohegan Sun Arena in 2024.
So, I’m rolling with a player prop for Allisha Gray, who has been on fire over her last four games.
As I mentioned above, Gray is averaging nearly 20 points per game on extremely efficient shooting splits over that stretch, and she’s been a sniper from 3-point range all season.
Gray is averaging two made 3-pointers per game in 2024 on 5.0 attempts per game (40.0 percent), and we’ve seen her take four, five, seven and three shots from deep in her last four.
She’s cleared this prop (1.5 3-pointers made) in three of those four contests, and I think she can do it again, even though the Sun don’t allow many 3s this season. Gray had 17 points on 2-of-4 shooting from 3 in their last meeting.
Pick: Allisha Gray OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made
