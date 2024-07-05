Dream vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, July 5 (Dream Undervalued?)
Two teams that are ravaged by injuries will face off on Friday in the WNBA, as the Dallas Wings host the Atlanta Dream.
Dallas has just four wins on the season and is fresh off of a tough loss to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, but it comes into this game as a favorite against Atlanta.
The Dream are down multiple key players in Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard, which has contributed to just a 3-7 record over their last 10 games.
Can they pull off a win as a road underdog tonight? Here’s a look at the odds, key players and my best bet for this matchup.
Dream vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Dream +3.5 (-105)
- Wings -3.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Dream: +140
- Wings: -166
Total
- 163.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Dream vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, July 5
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Dream record: 7-11
- Wings record: 4-16
Dream vs. Wings Injury Reports
Dream Injury Report
- Jordin Canada – out
- Aerial Powers – out
- Rhyne Howard – out
Wings Injury Report
- Maddy Siegrist – out
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
Dream vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Atlanta Dream
Allisha Gray: With Rhyne Howard out, Allisha Gray has been huge for the Dream, scoring 17, 24 and 19 points in her last three games by shooting 8-for-16 from beyond the arc. The Dream have also lost Jordin Canada to a broken hand, so now they’ll need even more from Gray to stay afloat in the standings.
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: The Wings have relied heavily on Ogunbowale this season, and the All-Star guard has delivered, averaging 23.8 points per game. While her efficiency has taken a hit, Ogunbowale has scored at least 20 points in 17 of her 19 games in 2024.
Dream vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
Dallas has won just one game since late May, so I have a really hard time laying the points with the Wings here, no matter how banged up Atlanta is.
Even without Howard and Canada, the Dream still have two star-caliber players in Allisha Gray and Tina Charles, as well as Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (9.7 points per game) that they can rely on to pick up the slack.
Dallas is a dreadful 2-6 against the spread at home this season while the Dream are 5-3 ATS on the road.
With this recent rough patch (basically the entire month of June), Dallas has dropped to dead last in the league in net rating. I simply can’t get behind the Wings as favorites with both teams at less than 100 percent.
Pick: Dream +3.5 (-105)
