Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 2

The Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights continue their second-round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 2 in Sin City on Wednesday night.

Mikael Granlund tied things late for the Ducks, but the Golden Knights pulled back ahead just over a minute later, and Mitch Marner sealed the game with an empty-net goal for the 3-1 win.

The Ducks also lost Game 1 in Edmonton, though, before winning three straight and four of the next five to eliminate the Oilers in six games.

Can the Ducks do the same tonight?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Ducks vs. Golden Knights in Game 2 on Wednesday, May 6.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Ducks +1.5 (-185)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline

Ducks +136

Golden Knights -162

Total

6.5 (Over +102/Under -122)

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (4-2, 3.59 GAA, .877 SV%)

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (5-2, 2.36 GAA, .910 SV%)

Both of these goalies have started all of their team’s playoff games so far this year.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 6

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max

Ducks record: 4-3

Golden Knights record: 5-2

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bets

Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Points (-120)

Jackson LaCombe has been a cash cow for us in the latter half of the regular season and into the playoffs. He’s recorded a point in six of seven games this postseason, totaling 10 points, nine of which were assists.

The breakout defenseman had 35 points in his final 41 games of the regular season, giving him 45 points in his last 48 games overall.

I’ll back LaCombe to keep it going here in Game 2 in Vegas.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick

The Golden Knights came away victorious in Game 1, but the Ducks held their own and certainly weren’t out of their depths. They actually outshot the Knights 34-21, and out-chanced them 25-14 at 5-on-5 play.

Anaheim followed a similar script in the first round in Edmonton, and the Ducks did win the only regular-season meeting in Vegas this year.

I’ll take the Ducks as a value play as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Ducks +136

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