Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

It’s been a back-and-forth series so far in the Western Conference Semifinals between the Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas won Games 1 and 3, with Anaheim taking Games 2 and 4 to tie up the series each time. The Ducks have arguably been the better team overall in this series, as they’ve outshot the Knights in each game for a total of 118-91.

Which team will take a 3-2 series lead tonight?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Ducks vs. Golden Knights in Game 5 on Tuesday, May 12.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Ducks +1.5 (-192)

Golden Knights -1.5 (+160)

Moneyline

Ducks +130

Golden Knights -155

Total

6.5 (Over +105/Under -125)

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Starting Goalies

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (6-4, 3.42 GAA, .874 SV%)

Golden Knights: Carter Hart (6-4, 2.55 GAA, .908 SV%)

Both of these goalies have started all 10 games for their team, with Ville Husso relieving Lukas Dostal in two contests. Carter Hart has played every minute in net for the Golden Knights.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, May 12

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Ducks record: 6-4

Golden Knights record: 6-4

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bets

Golden Knights Best NHL Prop Bet

Mitch Marner OVER 0.5 Assists (-140)

Mitch Marner is rewriting his playoff narrative. The former Maple Leafs winger has 16 points in 10 playoff games this year, which is more than he had in any postseason with Toronto.

Of Marner’s 16 points, 10 have come via the assist, including three in the Game 4 loss in Anaheim.

Marner now has an assist in eight of 10 games in these playoffs, and he should get another one tonight at home. He had 32 assists (51 points) in 41 home games during the regular season as compared to 24 assists (29 points) in 40 road games.

Ducks vs. Golden Knights Prediction and Pick

The Ducks aren’t going down quietly. After upsetting the Oilers, they know have a chance to do the same against the Golden Knights.

Vegas was without Mark Stone in Game 4, and his absence cannot be understated. He is a huge piece for the Golden Knights, so his status for Game 5 is crucial.

This is a much closer series than these odds suggest. I have to take the Ducks as road underdogs tonight.

Pick: Ducks +130

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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