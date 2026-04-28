Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bet for NHL Playoffs Game 5

The Edmonton Oilers are coming back home looking to stay alive when they host the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

Not many people thought we’d be in this situation after the Oilers took Game 1, but the Ducks outscored the Oilers 17-10 in the last three games, including a controversial overtime winner in Sunday night’s Game 4.

Anaheim is hungry and Edmonton is on the rails. Can the Oilers extend the series?

Here are the odds, starting goalies, how to watch, and predictions for Ducks vs. Oilers in Game 5 on Tuesday, April 28.

Ducks vs. Oilers Odds, Puck Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Puck Line

Ducks +1.5 (-162)

Oilers -1.5 (+136)

Moneyline

Ducks +145

Oilers -175

Total

6.5 (Over -166/Under +140)

Ducks vs. Oilers Starting Goalies

Ducks: Lukas Dostal (3-1, 3.75 GAA, .887 SV%)

Oilers: Tristan Jarry (0-1, 3.84 GAA, .895 SV%)

Ducks vs. Oilers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Rogers Place

How to Watch (TV): TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Victory+, KCOP-13

Ducks record: 3-1

Oilers record: 1-3

Ducks vs. Oilers Best NHL Prop Bets

Ducks Best NHL Prop Bet

Jackson LaCombe OVER 0.5 Assists (-105)

Hockey fans across the country are being introduced to Jackson LaCombe. The Ducks defenseman has an assist in all four games in this series, including three assists in Game 2 and two assists in Game 4.

This comes after putting up 20 assists in his final 28 games of the regular season, and 31 assists in the latter half of the season (41 games) since January 5.

Ducks vs. Oilers Prediction and Pick

The Oilers haven’t shown anything this series to warrant being -175 favorites. Sure, they’re the more experienced team, but that hasn’t exactly helped them slow down the Ducks in this series.

The only way I can look in this game is to the Ducks or the UNDER 6.5 (+140). If the Oilers want any chance to turn this series around, they’re going to need to play playoff-style hockey and slow things down against the Ducks.

I’ll take Anaheim +1.5 (-162) in case of another overtime game, but +145 on the moneyline is worth a sprinkle or two as well.

Pick: Ducks +1.5 (-162)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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