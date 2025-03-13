Duke National Championship Odds Unmoved After Cooper Flagg Injury
National Championship favorites Duke Blue Devils received a scare at the beginning of its postseason.
National Player of the Year front runner and future No. 1 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg went down with a scary ankle injury in the first half of the team’s ACC Tournament quarterfinals matchup against Georgia Tech, missing the rest of the game. The Blue Devils, who are the betting favorites to win the National Championship, will likely not have Flagg for the remainder of the ACC Tournament.
While it appears to be good news for now that Flagg should be able to be good for the NCAA Tournament – he returned to the bench without a boot on his injured foot, but did sport a noticeable limp – the Blue Devils have moved to co-favorites with Auburn for the National Championship as we await further clarity on his foot.
Quickly after the injury, Duke moved down to +700 at sportsbooks like FanDuel as there was images of Flagg in a wheelchair going for an X-ray, before returning to the bench for the second half.
Once +330, the Blue Devils are now +350 as we continue to monitor this developing story.
Here are the updated odds for the National Championship with odds +4000 or shorter.
2025 National Championship Odds
- Duke: +350
- Auburn: +350
- Houston: +700
- Florida: +700
- Alabama: +1100
- Tennessee: +1600
- Texas Tech: +2500
- Michigan State: +2500
- Iowa State: +2500
- St. John’s: +3000
- Arizona; +4000
- Kentucky: +4000
- Gonzaga: +4000
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.