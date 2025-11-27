Duke vs. Arkansas Prediction, Odds and Best College Basketball Prop Bets for Thursday, Nov. 27
No.4 Duke is one of college basketball’s hottest teams and will face its first-ranked opponent of the year on Thursday. The Blue Devils will face No. 22 Arkansas as 10.5-point favorites and can improve to 8-0 on the year with a victory.
Cameron Boozer has been better than expected and leads Duke in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals per game early in his first collegiate season. The do-it-all forward proved to be ready for a heavy workload on day one and has been the driving force behind his team’s success. The Razorbacks have only lost to No. 11 Michigan State in a close game and have their own freshman phenom in Meleek Thomas. Can Duke keep its hot streak going?
Here’s our full betting breakdown for the game.
Duke vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Arkansas: +10.5 (-112)
- Duke: -10.5 (-108)
Moneyline
- Arkansas: +430
- Duke: -600
Total
- 157.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Duke vs. Arkansas How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS
- Arkansas record: 5-1
- Duke: 7-0
Duke vs. Arkansas Best Player Prop Bet
- Isaiah Evans over 13.5 points (-120)
Evans kicked off this year with a bang by scoring a season-high 23 points against Texas, but his team’s blowout victories have limited his exposure and production. He’s only logged at least 30 minutes of playing time against the two teams he’s played that are in major conferences. He’ll likely get close to that mark against Arkansas and is averaging 19.5 points on 50 percent shooting against high-major conferences this season. Look for him to ramp things up against a ranked team.
Duke vs. Arkansas Prediction and Pick
Duke has an impressive 6-1 record against the spread but has mostly beaten up on mid-major opponents like Western Carolina, Indiana State, Army, and Niagara. Covering six times as double-digit favorites isn’t easy, though. There’s a better angle worth attacking, and it focuses on the total.
Duke boasts the ACC’s best scoring defense, and the under is 6-1 in its games this season. The under is also 4-2 in Arkansas’ games this season. Both teams have kept the score lower than expected consistently so far, and shooting percentages could go down for the players on both sides in an unfamiliar NBA area.
Taking the under seems like a strong play here.
Pick: Under 159.5 (-108 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
