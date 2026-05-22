Is Dylan Harper Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Spurs Game 3)

The San Antonio Spurs are short-handed at the guard position in the Western Conference Finals, as De'Aaron Fox (questionable) and Dylan Harper are both on the injury report ahead of Game 3.

Harper is officially listed as questionable with a right adductor injury after he left Game 2 early.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, Harper had a huge showing in Game 1, as he's started back-to-back games with De'Aaron Fox (ankle) out of the lineup. Harper had 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals in the Spurs' upset win in double overtime on Monday night.

It's possible the extra minutes to start the series caused the injury for Harper, and the Spurs can't really afford to lose any more backcourt players with Fox set as a game-time decision for Game 3.

With Harper questionable, here's how I'm betting on San Antonio in the prop market in Game 3.

Best Spurs Prop Bet vs. Thunder in Game 3

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Stephon Castle OVER 12.5 Rebounds and Assists (-111)

Stephon Castle has done it all for the Spurs this postseason, and he could be forced to play an even bigger role in Game 3 if Harper and Fox are limited or out for this matchup.

Castle is averaging 5.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game in the playoffs, but he’s been even better in this series, putting up 17 rebounds and assists in Game 1 and 13 rebounds and assists in Game 2.

The star guard is going to have the ball in his hands a ton as a playmaker, and he’s averaging nearly 12 potential assists per game in the postseason.

Castle averaged 12.7 rebounds and assists per game in the regular season, and the Spurs clearly need him to step up if they’re going to win Game 3. I’ll trust him to clear this line for the third game in a row on Friday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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