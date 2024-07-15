Eagles 2024 NFL Playoff Odds (Oddsmakers Expect Philadelphia to Return to Form)
We don't often see a team implode like we saw the Philadelphia Eagles do in 2023.
They were sitting in first place in the league at 10-1 at the end of Week 12, fresh of beating the Buffalo Bills in overtime. The Eagles would go on to lose five of their last six games to hand the NFC East to the Dallas Cowboys.
They weren't able to turn things around in the postseason either, losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were just 9-8 on the year, in the Wild Card Round.
Eagles fans have to be nervous heading into the 2024 campaign. Did they do enough to rebound this upcoming season? Can they get the bad taste of 2023 out of their mouth? Will the locker room culture return to a positive one?
Let's find out what the oddsmakers think about their chances of making the 2024 playoffs.
Philadelphia Eagles Odds to Make 2024 NFL Playoffs
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Yes -265
- No +210
Eagles are Expected to Bounce Back Next Season
Philadelphia fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Oddsmakers have complete faith in the Eagles returning to form in 2024, at least enough to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season.
At -265 odds, FanDuel is giving the Eagles an implied probability of 72.60% of returning to the playoffs. Only the San Francisco 49ers (-470) have better odds than the Eagles in the NFC.
The Eagles kept head coach Nick Sirianni, but hired a fresh group of coordinators, including Kellen Moore who will serve as their new offensive coordinator and Vic Fangio as their new defensive coordinator.
The front office also took care of business when it came to free agency, signing running back, Saquon Barkley and extending A.J. Brown and Landon Dickerson. They used the draft to sure up their biggest weakness, the secondary, by using their top two picks are arguably the best two defensive backs available in Quinyon Mitchell (Toledo) and Cooper DeJean (Iowa).
Sometimes, everything that could go wrong for a team, does go wrong and maybe that's what happened to the Eagles in the latter half of the 2023 season. If the betting market is correct, we'll see them become an intimidating force in the NFC once again.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.