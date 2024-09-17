Eagles Odds vs Saints Drop Drastically Following Stunning Loss Against Falcons
The Philadelphia Eagles snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on Monday Night Football, allowing a win against the Atlanta Falcons to slip through their grasp. Now, they head to New Orleans to take on the 2-0 Saints and after Monday night's performance, bettors have lost faith in the Eagles for their Week 3 game.
On Monday morning, the Eagles were set as 2-point favorites to the Saints for their upcoming Week 3 matchup. After an impressive Week 1 win against the Packers, people were under the assumption the Eagles were back to their 2022 Super Bowl form.
Then, disaster struck on Monday night and the Eagles showed plenty of holes across their roster. As a result, the line has completely flipped. Now, as of writing this article on Tuesday morning, the Saints are listed as 1.5-point favorites.
Eagles vs. Saints Odds Update
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Eagles vs. Saints Odds Monday Morning
- Eagles @ Saints +2 (-110)
Eagles vs. Saints Odds Tuesday Morning
- Eagles @ Saints -1.5 (-115)
What's Wrong With the Eagles?
There's going to be blame put on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, and the coaching staff after Monday Night Football, but the biggest cause for concern should be their defense.
Through the first two weeks of the 2024 campaign, the Eagles have allowed their opponent's to gain an average of 6.9 yards per snap, tied with the Los Angeles Rams for the worst mark in the NFL. They've also done an abysmal job stopping the run, allowing 6.4 yards per carry which ranks dead last in the league.
Just look at the Falcons' game-winning drive for proof of just how porous this defensive unit is, allowing Kirk Cousins to drive the length of the field in a matter of seconds for the game winning touchdown.
People had assumed the Eagles took steps to fix their defense this offseason, but through the first two weeks, they look as bad as ever.
