Eagles Super Bowl Odds Surging After Taking NFC East Division Lead
The Philadelphia Eagles have not lost since their Week 5 bye, blowing out the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10 to move to 7-2 on the season.
With the win, and a Washington Commanders loss, the Eagles have taken the No. 2 seed in the NFC and the top spot in the NFC East division standings in the process.
Jalen Hurts and the Eagles look to be firmly back in the mix to win the Super Bowl this season, and oddsmakers agree, moving the Eagles way up the odds board after their dominant showing in Dallas.
Eagles Odds to Win the Super Bowl
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Eagles are now +900 to win the Super Bowl -- a much shorter number than the +1300 they were last week -- heading into Week 11.
The only teams with shorter odds than Philly are the Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions, Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills. Detroit is the only team in the NFC with shorter odds than Philly, and the Eagles' odds actually went from +1100 to +900 after the Lions were nearly knocked off on Sunday Night Football by the Houston Texans.
Philly has a massive Week 11 matchup on Thursday Night Football against Washington (7-3) that could go a long way to deciding the NFC East. A head-to-head win would be huge for the Eagles, especially since they're at home on Thursday.
After making the Super Bowl in 2022, the Eagles fell apart in the second half of the 2023 season and lost in the first round of the playoffs. Now, they look poised to make a deep playoff run with the No. 10 scoring offense and No. 5 scoring defense in the NFL through 10 weeks.
Outside of the Week 11 meeting with Washington, the Eagles have games against the Los Angeles Rams, Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Washington (again), New York Giants and Dallas left on the schedule.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
