Eagles vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 4 (Buy Low on Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have gotten off to very different starts in the 2024 season, but they’re both 2-1 entering Week 4.
Philly has not played great overall, blowing a game against Atlanta in Week 2 before getting a miracle come-from-behind win against New Orleans in Week 3. The bright side? Philly’s defense looked much improved in Week 3 after a slow start.
As for the Bucs, they pulled off a huge upset against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 but then lost to the Denver Broncos – at home (!!) – in Week 3. Can Baker Mayfield and company right the ship at home as a slight underdog?
Using the latest odds and analysis, I’m looking to predict the final score for this game to give bettors a side they should wager on.
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -2.5 (-110)
- Bucs +2.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Eagles: -135
- Bucs: +114
Total
- 45 (Over -108/Under -112)
Eagles vs. Buccaneers Final Score Prediction
Are people too low on the Eagles?
Philly has not played its best football – not even close in fact – over the last three weeks, but it is still 2-1. In fact, the Eagles are a Saquon Barkley drop away from being 3-0.
Meanwhile, Tampa Bay got off to a fast start before getting rocked at home against the lowly Denver Broncos.
SI Betting’s NFL betting insider Iain MacMillan thinks that this could be a perfect spot to buy low on Philly with the market down on the Eagles as a whole. He shared his pick in this week’s edition of his Road to 272 – where he bets every NFL game, every season.
Something may have clicked for the Eagles last week. Their defense was atrocious in the first two weeks of the season but was one of the most dominant units across the league in Week 3. With that in mind, the Buccaneers defense didn't look any better last week and they're a unit that not enough people are talking about how bad they are.
Tampa Bay has given up 5.5 yards per play, but more importantly, 4.9 yards per rush attempt. Now they have to defend one of the better running teams in the NFL in the Eagles, who have averaged 5.0 yards per carry this season. Stopping the run has also been a weak point for Philadelphia, but the Bucs lack the ability to capitalize on that, averaging only 4.0 yards per carry-on the year, which is a full yard less than the Eagles.
The tough Falcons loss two weeks ago may have caused a dip in the market's opinion of the Eagles. Now could be the last time to capitalize on that. If they win and cover against Tampa Bay this weekend, the market will start evaluating this team like they were before the season began.
I have to agree with MacMillan, Philadelphia’s defense looked much, much better in Week 3, and it’s only a matter of time before everything clicks on offense.
The statuses of DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown will be key for the Philly passing game, but the way the Eagles have been beaten this season is in the run game. The problem for the Bucs? Tampa Bay is in the bottom 10 in the league in yards per carry and rushing yards this season.
Philly can win this game by a field goal or more.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 23, Bucs 20
More NFL Week 4 Betting Stories
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.