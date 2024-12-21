Eagles vs. Commanders Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 16
A big game in the NFC East is set to take place in Week 16 of the NFL season.
If the Eagles win the game, they'll officially clinch the NFC East. Meanwhile, this game is not only important for the Commanders' divisional hopes but for their wild-card hopes as well. If they fall to the Eagles, next week's game against the Falcons could be massive in determining the No. 7 seed in the NFC.
If you want to bet a few player props for this divisional showdown, you've come to the right place.
Eagles vs. Commanders Player Prop Bets
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
- Saquon Barkley OVER 94.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Jayden Daniels UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+110)
Saquon Barkley OVER 94.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
Saquon Barkley is poised to have another big game to further pad his Offensive Player of the Year resume. The Commanders' run defense ranks 25th in opponent rush EPA and 23rd in opponent success rate. They're also allowing 4.8 yards per carry, the fifth most in the NFL.
Barkley had one of his best performances of the season against the Commanders last month. Rushing for 146 yards on 26 carries. I see no reason why he won't eclipse 94.5 rush yards against on Sunday.
Jayden Daniels UNDER 212.5 Passing Yards (-114)
The Eagles' secondary has become one of the best in the NFL, meaning Jayden Daniels has another tough matchup ahead of him. He threw for just 191 yards against them last month and they've only gotten better since then.
The Eagles now allow the fewest yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.5 yards per pass attempt. That's 0.4 fewer yards per throw than the next-best team.
Brian Robinson Jr. Anytime Touchdown (+110)
If the Commanders are smart, they'll lean on Brian Robinson Jr. in this game. He scored a touchdown against the Eagles last month and if they lean on him again in this one, he's a great bet to find the end zone at plus-money.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!