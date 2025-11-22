Eagles vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 12
A pivotal NFC East battle is set to take place in Week 12 when the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles are doing their best to inch toward locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, while the Cowboys are doing their best to keep their playoff hopes alive.
You can find out my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, I'm going to give you my top three player props for this divisional showdown.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Best NFL Prop Bets
- Saquon Barkley OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
- Jake Ferguson UNDER 4.5 Receptions (-110)
- A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+135)
Saquon Barkley OVER 73.5 Rushing Yards (-112)
In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I put in Saquon Barkley to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 7-ranked player prop for Week 12:
Saquon Barkley is another great buy-low candidate ahead of the Eagles' Week 12 game against the Cowboys. The Dallas defense has been bad this season, including ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and last in opponent rush success rate. There's no denying Barkley has had a less-than-stellar season in 2025, but he could be set up for a breakout performance on Sunday.
Jake Ferguson UNDER 30.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
The Eagles have done a fantastic job of defending against tight ends this season. They have allowed the third fewest receptions to tight ends and the second fewest receiving yards. With that in mind, I'll bet the UNDER on Jake Ferguson's receiving yards total. Back in Week 1, the Cowboys' tight end recorded just 23 receiving yards against the Eagles. Let's hope for a repeat performance.
A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+135)
No team has given up more receiving touchdowns to opposing wide receivers than the Dallas Cowboys. That means this is a perfect time for the disgruntled A.J. Brown to be fed the ball early and often by Jalen Hurts, hopefully resulting in at least one touchdown. It's time to buy low on the Eagles' star receiver.
