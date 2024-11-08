Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 10 (Dallas is Outmatched vs. Philadelphia)
The Philadelphia eagles sit with an impressive 6-2 record on the season, but they're still half a game back from the surprisingly good Washington Commanders. That means winning their upcoming games against NFC East opponents starting with their Week 10 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Cowboys have imploded this season. Not only are they 3-5, but Dak Prescott is now sidelined with an injury, making Cooper Rush their starting quarterback.
Let's take a look at the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict what the final score will be.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -7 (-115)
- Cowboys +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles -360
- Cowboys +290
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-115)
- UNDER 41.5 (-105)
The Eagles originally opened as six-point favorites, but after the news that Prescott would miss the game, the spread jumped up to Philadelphia -7, which is where it sits now. The total for the game has dropped significantly from 44.0 to 41.5.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
The big spread isn't scaring me away from laying the points with the Eagles in this one. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Cowboys have been a bottom-10 team in just about every single metric you can find this season and now with Dak Prescott, they're only going to be worse. Their defense ranks 30th in opponent EPA per play with only the Panthers and Jaguars ranking worse, while the Eagles' defense continues to get better week in and week out.
Not only has the Cowboys' defense been bad overall, but their run defense has simply been the worst in the NFL. That's bad news now that they face one of the most potent rush attacks in the league in the Eagles.
Philadelphia will run away with this game, but literally and metaphorically. The Cowboys will have no answers for the Eagles on either side of the football.
When it comes to the total, I'm going to lean toward the UNDER. The Cowboys offense was already having issues and now will likely be only worse with Cooper Rush at quarterback. They have no run game to lean on meaning their offensive production comes down to the arm of Rush. They won't be able to contribute much to the total on Sunday.
Final score prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 6
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
