Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Can Philadelphia cover?)
A classic NFC East rivalry is coming to AT&T Stadium on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles are set to visit the Dallas Cowboys as three-point road favorites. The two teams first met in Week 1, and the second installment of this matchup could make for an interesting show.
The Eagles have looked like the best team in their division all year. While they’ve stumbled at times and haven’t looked nearly as explosive on offense as they did last year, they have a strong 8-2 record and are head and shoulders above the Cowboys, Washington Commanders, and New York Giants. Dallas isn’t winning many games, but it does have the NFL’s second-highest scoring offense. A few home run plays could help them keep Philadelphia close.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Eagles: -3 (-120)
- Cowboys: +3 (+100)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +114
- Cowboys: -135
Total
- 47.5 (Over -118/Under -102)
The Eagles have covered seven of the eight games they’ve won. They failed in Week 1 against the Cowboys.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Final Score Prediction
Philadelphia has had to grind out wins because of its middling offense, while Dallas has had to try to turn every game into a shootout because of its poor defense. Only the Cincinnati Bengals are giving up more points per game than Dallas at this point in the season.
The Cowboys got a lot of help early when the Eagles' star defensive tackle was ejected before the first drive in Week 1 and managed to score 20 points and cover as 8.5-point road underdogs in that contest.
Dak Prescott has had more time to develop chemistry with his weapons, and the Eagles' passing production has fallen off a cliff. Dallas can get its playmakers going and fall just short of victory again.
Final Score Prediction: Eagles 27, Cowboys 24
