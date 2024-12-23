Eagles vs. Cowboys Opening Odds Suggest Jalen Hurts Will Return From Concussion
The Philadelphia Eagles lost Jalen Hurts to concussion protocol early in their Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, ultimately leading to the Commanders getting the last-second win, keeping the NFC East race alive.
The good news for the Eagles is they only need to beat the Cowboys and/or the Giants in the final two weeks to lock up the division title. The bad news is the No. 1 seed and the first round BYE is likely unattainable.
The bigger concern for Eagles fans should be the status of their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts.
There haven't been any reports of Hurts' status moving forward, but if the betting market is any indication, he'll suit up in Week 17 against the Cowboys.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds After Jalen Hurts Injury
Spread
- Cowboys +10.5 (-115)
- Eagles -10.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Cowboys +380
- Eagles -500
DraftKings has the Eagles set as 10.5-point favorites, indicating the betting market expects Jalen Hurts to suit up. If he wasn't expected to play, we would see this spread be much shorter, likely below the key number of seven.
Eagles fans should feel comfortable knowing that unless we hear otherwise sometime this week, Philadelphia's quarterback should be back in action with a chance to clinch the NFC East on Sunday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
