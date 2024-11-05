Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 10
Before the season began, the Week 10 duel between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys were circled on most people's calendars as a game that would have a significant impact in the NFC East.
Now that the game is here, that's no longer the case. The Cowboys season is all but over, sitting at 3-5 with an injured Dak Prescott and little hope of getting back in the playoff race.
Meanwhile, the Eagles will need to win this week to keep pace with the surprisingly impressive Washington Commanders.
Let's take a look at everything you need to know to bet on this game.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Eagles -7 (-115)
- Cowboys +7 (-105)
Moneyline
- Eagles -360
- Cowboys +290
Total
- OVER 41.5 (-115)
- UNDER 41.5 (-105)
Eagles vs. Cowboys How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 10
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Eagles Record: 6-2
- Cowboys Record: 3-5
Eagles vs. Cowboys Betting Trends
- Eagles are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games
- Cowboys are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games vs. Eagles
- The UNDER is 7-2 in the Eagles' last nine road games
- Eagles are 0-6 ATS in their last six games played in Dallas
- Cowboys are 1-6 TS in their last seven games
- The Cowboys are 0-5 ATS in their last five games games
- The OVER is 7-3 in the Cowboys' last 10 games
Eagles vs. Cowboys Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Darius Slay Jr., CB - Questionable
- Dallas Goedert, TE - Questionable
- A.J. Brown, WR - Questionable
- Saquon Barkley, RB - Questionable
- Bryce Huff, DE - Questionable
Cowboys Injury Report
- Dak Prescott, QB - Out
- DaRon Bland, CB - Questionable
- Micah Parsons, LB - Questionable
- CeeDee Lamb, WR - Questionable
- Juanyeh Thomas, S - Questionable
Eagles vs. Cowboys Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: The Eagles running back is averaging a blistering 5.9 yards per carry and 115.6 rushing yards per game this season and now he gets to face one of the worst run defenses in the NFL in the Cowboys. Strap in for another huge performance by Barkley.
Dallas Cowboys
Cooper Rush: With Dak Prescott sidelined, Cooper Rush will take over at quarterback. He has a chance to show that Prescott was the problem with the Cowboys offense this season, but don't bank on that being the case. He has a career quarterback rating of 81.0.
Eagles vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick
The big spread isn't scaring me away from laying the points with the Eagles in this one. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Cowboys have been a bottom-10 team in just about every single metric you can find this season and now with Dak Prescott, they're only going to be worse. Their defense ranks 30th in opponent EPA per play with only the Panthers and Jaguars ranking worse, while the Eagles' defense continues to get better week in and week out.
Not only has the Cowboys' defense been bad overall, but their run defense has simply been the worst in the NFL. That's bad news now that they face one of the most potent rush attacks in the league in the Eagles.
Philadelphia will run away with this game, but literally and metaphorically. The Cowboys will have no answers for the Eagles on either side of the football.
Pick: Eagles -7 (-115)
