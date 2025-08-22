Eagles vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Spread, Trends for NFL Preseason Week 3
Friday at MetLife Stadium closes the preseason slate for both the Eagles and Jets, each sitting at 1-1 after uneven performances in August.
Philadelphia is looking to bounce back from a sluggish 22-13 loss to Cleveland, a game where the offense managed only 88 total yards and was dominated in time of possession, though a 75-yard pick-six by Andrew Mukuba provided a spark.
The Jets, meanwhile, opened with a strong win over Green Bay but collapsed against the Giants in Week 2, falling behind in the second half and getting handled 31-12.
With both teams expected to sit most starters, the spotlight shifts to depth battles, where quarterback depth play will define the night.
Eagles vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Spread
- Eagles +1.5 (-105)
- Jets -1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles (+114)
- Jets (-134)
Total
- Over 34.5 (-105)
- Under 34.5 (-115)
Eagles vs. Jets How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22, 2025
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: MetLife Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- Eagles Record: 1-1
- Jets Record: 1-1
Eagles vs. Jets Betting Trends
- Aaron Glenn is 1-1 straight up and 1-1 against the spread in the preseason
- Nick Sirianni is 4-8-1 straight up and 5-8-1 against the spread in the preseason.
Eagles vs. Jets Prediction and Pick
Tanner McKee has been a revelation, completing 80% of his passes with two touchdowns in his debut, giving Philadelphia a level of efficiency New York hasn’t matched with Adrian Martinez or Brady Cook. Even with McKee limited by a finger issue, Kyle McCord and Dorian Thompson-Robinson offer upside against a Jets defense that has struggled in August, ranking 19th in points allowed.
Philadelphia’s run game also travels: Will Shipley averaged nearly seven yards per carry in his first action, and the team piled up 29 rushing touchdowns last season, second-most in the league.
That plays directly into New York’s biggest weakness — they were 0-5 against top-10 rushing offenses last year and ranked 20th in home run defense this preseason. The Jets’ offensive depth hasn’t been convincing either, especially with Tyrod Taylor sidelined and Justin Fields not playing; Martinez’s lone interception and middling 62% completion rate leave plenty of question marks.
Add in injuries across New York’s secondary and offensive line, and the edge tilts toward an Eagles roster that’s built more cohesion even down the depth chart.
Pick: Eagles (+114 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.