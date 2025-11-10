Eagles vs. Packers Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Monday Night Football in NFL Week 10
Monday Night Football in Week 10 features two elite teams in the NFC, as the 6-2 Philadelphia Eagles come out of their bye week against the 5-2-1 Green Bay Packers.
The Packers’ offense is looking to bounce back after a poor showing in a loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 9, and it may be able to make something happen against a Philly team that is 16th in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense.
The Packers are just 17th in EPA/Play on defense, but they’ve also put up some impressive numbers on that side of the ball, ranking second in the league in yards per play allowed.
Stars like Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, Josh Jacobs and others will look to hit pay dirt on Monday night in a crucial game for the NFC playoff race.
This season, Green Bay has allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL, but oddsmakers have still set the total in this game in the mid-40s.
Will we see some offensive fireworks at Lambeau Field?
Let’s take a look at some of my favorite players to bet on to find the end zone in this Week 10 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Eagles vs. Packers
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+135)
- Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+180)
- Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+235)
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+135)
Through eight games, Jalen Hurts has five rushing touchdowns, scoring in four different games in the 2025 season.
As long as the Eagles are going to use the tush push on the goal line, it’s hard to pass up Hurts at plus money, even against a Green Bay defense that has given up just five rushing scores this season.
In his last two meetings with the Packers (2022 and 2024), Hurts has 17 and 13 carries. If he comes anywhere near that workload in Week 10, it’s hard to see him being kept out of the end zone on Monday night.
Romeo Doubs Anytime TD (+180)
The Packers are without Tucker Kraft (torn ACL) for the rest of the season, and Romeo Doubs has emerged as the No. 1 receiver in this offense with Jayden Reed on injured reserve.
Doubs has four touchdown receptions this season, and he’s been targeted 52 times in the 2025 season with at least six looks in each of the Packers’ last five games.
Now that Kraft is out, Doubs could emerge as the No. 1 red zone target for Jordan Love. This season, Doubs has 10 red-zone targets, reeling in five passes for 28 yards and four scores.
Dallas Goedert Anytime TD (+235)
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert has seven touchdown catches in seven games in the 2025 season, and he’s looking to add to that against a Green Bay team that has struggled against the position in 2025.
The Packers have given up 56 receptions and five touchdown catches to tight ends this season, and Goedert has been a favorite red zone target for Jalen Hurts all season long. Goedert has turned seven red-zone targets into seven catches for 39 yards and six scores.
He’s a great bet at +235 on Monday night.
