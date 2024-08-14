Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 2
Both the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots picked up wins in Week 1 of the NFL preseason, and now they’ll face off in a standalone matchup on NFL Network on Thursday night.
These teams are in very different positions ahead of the 2024 season, as the Eagles are expected to once again contend for a Super Bowl while the Patriots have one of the lowest win total projections in the NFL.
New England took care of business when it came to the betting market in Week 1 of the preseason, beating the Carolina Panthers 17-3 to cover the spread and hit the UNDER on a low total.
The Eagles took down John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens, who are usually an elite preseason team, 16-13 in their Week 1 matchup.
Both of these teams have some young quarterbacks that they are getting a look at, including former first-round pick Kenny Pickett and the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft Drake Maye.
Oddsmakers are giving the Patriots a slight edge in this one, but should we bet on them?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for the opening matchup in Week 2 of the preseason.
Eagles vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Eagles +2.5 (-108)
- Patriots -2.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Eagles: +120
- Patriots: -142
Total
- 36 (Over -108/Under -112)
Eagles vs. Patriots How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 15
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Gillette Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL Network
- Eagles record: 1-0
- Patriots record: 1-0
Eagles vs. Patriots Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Kenny Pickett: Jalen Hurts and many others starters didn’t play in the Eagles’ preseason opener, but former first-round pick Kenny Pickett did, completing 14 of his 22 passes for 89 yards and touchdown. The Eagles acquired Pickett in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason, and he appears to have the inside track to the backup job in 2024.
New England Patriots
Drake Maye: The No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, Maye attempted just three passes, completing two of them for 19 yards, in the Patriots’ preseason debut against the Carolina Panthers. It’ll be interesting to see if the Patriots give him a few more series in the second preseason game even though it seems Jacoby Brissett will be the starter in 2024.
Eagles vs. Patriots Prediction and Pick
Neither of these teams lit up the scoreboard in Week 1 of the preseason, failing to reach 20 points, and I wouldn’t be shocked to see more of the same in Week 2.
While the Eagles may decide to give their starters some run after they sat Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and others in Week 1, I can’t imagine it will be for long – if at all.
Meanwhile, New England is focused on developing its young quarterbacks, but it didn’t even play Maye much in the preseason opener. I’m not sold on him dominating in an expanded role – if that happens – in Week 2, especially after a rough showing in practice earlier this week.
Pickett didn’t play terribly for Philly against the Ravens, but 89 yards on 22 pass attempts isn’t exactly something to write home about.
A lot of Philly’s damage was done on the ground in that game, but things could be tougher against a New England defense that allowed just 62 rushing yards in its opener against the Panthers.
I’ll bet on the UNDER trend continuing in Week 2 with a low-scoring matchup on Thursday night.
Pick: UNDER 36 (-112)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.