Eagles vs. Rams Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Sunday Night Football in NFL Week 12
As the Eagles and Rams get set for an NFC Playoff-centric showdown, let’s talk about who is going to find the end zone.
Each offense has shown a high ceiling, but it’s the long shots that show value in this Sunday Night Football matchup, including the emerging Davis Allen for the Rams and Jahan Dotson for the Eagles, who may be in for increased usage amidst the injury to Devonta Smith.
While longshots may cash on SNF, I can’t look past the cheap price on Jalen Hurts to find the end zone as well.
Here’s three anytime touchdown scorer picks for this Week 12 matchup.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Eagles vs. Rams in NFL Week 12
- Jalen Hurts (-130)
- Davis Allen (+500)
- Jahan Dotson (+550)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Jalen Hurts (-130)
Hurts has scored in all but three games this season, rushing the ball at least seven times in all of them.
When the Eagles enter the red zone, Hurts is always a threat to keep the ball and take it into the end zone. When the Eagles reach the goal line, the team’s ‘tush push’ is nearly unstoppable.
In a game with a fairly average total, there should be scoring chances for both sides, and at a 56.5% implied probability, I’m willing to bank on Hurts getting in the end zone with his legs.
Davis Allen (+500)
Allen continues to surpass Colby Parkinson on the tight end depth chart. Over the last three weeks, Allen has logged more snaps than Parkinson, last week receiving 65% of the reps at TE.
A sound pass catcher, Allen had five catches on six targets two weeks ago against the Dolphins. Sure, he doesn’t have a touchdown yet on the season, but we are hunting for a long shot and Allen fits the bill to throw a flier on at a 16% implied probability.
Jahan Dotson (+550)
Dotson hasn’t been a premiere pass catcher this season, his first in Philadelphia, but I expect him to slide up the depth chart and take DeVonta Smith’s place as WR2.
When Smith missed two games earlier this season due to a concussion, in the one game Dotson played in, he logged 86% of snaps, so it’s fair to anticipate that he will receive the lion’s share of reps this week.
He only has nine catches on the season on 17 targets with zero touchdowns, but at this price, this is a bargain on a player that is going to be on the field for a majority of snaps against a shaky pass defense.
