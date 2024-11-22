Eagles vs. Rams Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 12 (Expect a Defensive Battle on Sunday Night Football)
The Philadelphia Eagles have won six straight games but it hasn't been good enough to gain any ground on the Detroit Lions, who have won eight straight since starting 1-1. With that being said, the Eagles are just one game back from the Lions, only needing to win a week the Lions lose to pull even with them for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
Philadelphia will try to stack up a seventh straight win on Sunday night when they hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are 5-5 but very much in the mix in the NFC West.
Let's dive into the latest odds for the game and then I'll predict the final score
Eagles vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -3 (-105)
- Rams +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles -155
- Rams +125
Total
- OVER 49 (-110)
- UNDER 49 (-110)
The Eagles opened as 2.5-point favorites and the line had moved up to -3. The total skyrocketed from 47.5 up to 50.0, but then has since fallen back down to 49, which is where it sits now.
Eagles vs. Rams Final Score Prediction
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why the UNDER in this game is one of my favorite bets of the week:
The Eagles and Rams have been extremely impressive on defense the past handful of weeks. Dating back to Week 6, they rank first and third in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and first and sixth in opponent success rate. The Eagles' secondary has been dominant, keeping teams to a league-leading 5.5 yards per pass attempt, while the Rams can thank their pass rush that ranks sixth in pressure rate.
I'm not as sold on the Rams offensively. Even though their healthy now, Matthew Stafford hasn't had his best stuff at times this season, ranking 21st in EPA+CPOE composite, and they've also struggled to score touchdowns. They have scored a touchdown on just 50% of red zone trips, the eighth-worst mark in the league.
A lot of their offensive issues have been caused by their run game. It's taken a huge step back this season as they've been averaging just 3.8 yards per rush, which ranks 30th in the NFL.
While your first impression about these two teams may be high-powered offenses, both teams have actually been more impressive on the defensive side of the ball. I'll take the UNDER on Sunday Night Football.
When it comes to a side in this game, I'm going to back the Eagles to win and cover. They have been playing flawless football while the Rams have had issues running the football and they may struggle to throw against the Eagles secondary.
Final score prediction: Eagles 20, Rams 16
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
