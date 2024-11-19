Eagles vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 12
Two of the most exciting teams in the NFC will face-off in the Week 12 edition of Sunday Night Football when the Philadelphia Eagles hit the road to take on the Los Angeles Rams.
Not only are the Eagles in sole possession of first place in the NFC East at 8-2, but they're still in the mix for the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the postseason BYE that comes along with it. Meanwhile, the Rams are sitting one game back from the NFC West lead and 2.5 games back from the final wild card spot. A win on Sunday night will get them firmly back in the mix in the playoff race.
Eagles vs. Rams Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via BetMGM Sportsbook
Spread
- Eagles -3 (-105)
- Rams +3 (-115)
Moneyline
- Eagles -155
- Rams +125
Total
- OVER 49.5 (-110)
- UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Rams How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, November 24
- Game Time: 8:20 pm et
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
- How to Watch: NBC/Peacock
- Eagles Record: 8-2
- Rams Record: 5-5
Eagles vs. Rams Betting Trends
- Eagles are 4-1 ATS in their last five games
- The UNDER is 8-4 in the Eagles' last 12 games
- Eagles are 7-1 SU and ATS in their last eight games vs. Rams
- Eagles are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games vs. NFC West opponents
- The Rams are 7-2 straight up in their last nine home games
- Rams are 0-5 ATS in their last five game games vs. Eagles
Eagles vs. Rams Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Britain Covey, WR - IR
- Milton Williams, DT - Questionable
- Byron Young, DT - IR
- James Bradberry IV, CB - IR
- Le'Raven Clark, OT - IR
Rams Injury Report
- Charles Woods, CB - Questionable
- Joe Noteboom, OT - Questionable
- Neville Gallimore, DT - Questionable
- Rob Havenstein, OT - Questionable
Eagles vs. Rams Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: Saquon Barkley has been dominant this NFL season and he only gets better as the season goes on. He's averaging a blistering 5.8 yards per carry and 113.7 yards per game. The Eagles offense looks unstoppable when Barkley gets rolling.
Los Angeles Rams
Kyren Williams: The Rams running back has had a largely disappointing season, despite scoring 10 touchdowns. He is averaging a measly 3.9 yards per carry and the Rams offense has suffered from a lack of efficient run game. If they want to make a late-season run, the Rams need Williams to step up in a big way.
Eagles vs. Rams Prediction and Pick
One of my favorite bets of the week is the UNDER on Sunday Night Football. I broke down the bet in this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets":
The Eagles and Rams have been extremely impressive on defense the past handful of weeks. Dating back to Week 6, they rank first and third in the NFL in opponent EPA per play and first and sixth in opponent success rate. The Eagles' secondary has been dominant, keeping teams to a league-leading 5.5 yards per pass attempt, while the Rams can thank their pass rush that ranks sixth in pressure rate.
I'm not as sold on the Rams offensively. Even though their healthy now, Matthew Stafford hasn't had his best stuff at times this season, ranking 21st in EPA+CPOE composite, and they've also struggled to score touchdowns. They have scored a touchdown on just 50% of red zone trips, the eighth-worst mark in the league.
A lot of their offensive issues have been caused by their run game. It's taken a huge step back this season as they've been averaging just 3.8 yards per rush, which ranks 30th in the NFL.
While your first impression about these two teams may be high-powered offenses, both teams have actually been more impressive on the defensive side of the ball. I'll take the UNDER on Sunday Night Football.
Pick: UNDER 49.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!