Eagles vs. Ravens Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 13
One of the best games in Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season is a potential Super Bowl preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
The Ravens are favored in this game, but the smart move may be to bet on a few player props instead. In this article, I'm going to break down my top two player props for this interconference showdown as well as my favorite anytime touchdown scorer. Let's dive into it.
Eagles vs. Ravens Player Prop Bets
- Saquon Barkley UNDER 91.5 Rush Yards (-110) via DraftKings
- Lamar Jackson UNDER 225.5 Pass Yards (-115) via BetMGM
- Devonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+245) via Caesars
Saquon Barkley UNDER 91.5 Rush Yards (-110)
Saquon Barkley to go UNDER his rushing yards total is my No. 3 ranked player prop for Week 13:
Saquon Barkley is the talk of the town this week, entering the MVP conversation after a dominant performance against the Rams on Sunday Night Football. With that being said, I'm going to sell high on the Eagles running back as he gets ready to face a dominant Ravens run defense.
Baltimore's secondary has a ton of issues, but they've been solid against the run all season. They allow just 3.5 yards per carry, the fewest in the NFL, while also ranking second in both opponent rush EPA and opponent rush success rate.
91.5 is a high rushing total for any running back, let alone one facing an elite run defense like the Ravens.
Lamar Jackson UNDER 225.5 Pass Yards (-115)
Lamar Jackson to go UNDER his passing yards total is my No. 8 ranked player prop for Week 13:
If the Ravens want to beat the Eagles, they'd be smart to stick to running the football. The Eagles lead the NFL in opponent yards per pass attempt, giving up just 5.5 yards per throw. They're also second in both opponent dropback EPA and opponent dropback success rate since their Week 5 BYE.
The Ravens' game script, especially if they can grab an early lead, will likely be to stick to their run game and not force Jackson to throw the ball unless he has to.
Devonta Smith Anytime Touchdown (+245)
The Ravens' secondary has been one of the worst in the NFL this season, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in most metrics including, most importantly, opponent passing touchdowns per game, allowing an average of 1.8. That's going to lead to great things for Eagles receivers, including Devonta Smith, who is well-poised to score a touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday. I love this bet at +245 odds.
