Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NFL Preseason Week 1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens will meet each other in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL Preseason.
The Bird Bowl exhibition will be the first time we'll see the 2024 editions of both rosters, but as is usually the case across the league, we're unlikely to see many starters suit up for the first game.
Regardless, we can still watch and bet on this showdown, so let's dive into the odds.
Eagles vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Eagles -1 (-108)
- Ravens +1 (-112)
Moneyline
- Eagles -125
- Ravens +105
Total
- 34.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Eagles vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 9
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): NFL+
- Eagles preseason record: 0-0
- Ravens preseason record: 0-0
Eagles vs. Ravens Preseason betting Trends
- Ravens won the last preseason meeting between these teams in 2019
- John Harbaugh is 44-14 straight up and 40-18 against the spread in the preseason
- Nick Sirianni is 1-6-2 SU and 2-6-1 ATS in the preseason as a head coach.
Eagles vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Quinyon Mitchell: The Eagles top draft pick, who was selected from Toledo at No. 22 overall, will make his debut with the team against the Ravens. The Eagles secondary needs plenty of help to improve on last year, and Mitchell, who many believed was the best defensive back available in the draft, is expected to be an immediate contributor.
Baltimore Ravens
Nate Wiggins: The Eagles weren't the only team to select a corner with their first pick in the 2024 draft. The Ravens also selected a corner in Nate Wiggins from Clemson with the No. 30 overall pick. He joins an already loaded Baltimore defense which was one of the best in the NFL last season.
Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
Betting on the Ravens in the preseason is one of my favorite bets to place year after year. Their head coach, John Harbaugh, is a preseason legend and continuously coaches his team to win this exhibition game.
Since taking over as coach, Harbaugh is 44-14 straight up and 40-18 against the spread in the preseason.
Since we don't know who is playing and for how long, there's no reason not to blindly back this trend and bet on Harbaugh to continue his preseason dominance.
Pick: Ravens +105
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.