Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFL Week 13
The best game on the Week 13 schedule is a potential Super Bowl preview between the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens.
The Eagles have rattled off seven straight wins and now sit at 9-2, which is good for a 2.5-game lead on the NFC East and one game back from the Detroit Lions for the No. 1 seed in the conference. Despite their impressive play, they're set as underdogs in Baltimore against an 8-4 Ravens team on a short week.
Let's dive into everything you need to know to bet on this Sunday's Bird Bowl.
Eagles vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread
- Eagles +3 (-112)
- Ravens -3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Eagles +130
- Ravens -155
Total
- OVER 50.5 (-110)
- UNDER 50.5 (-110)
Eagles vs. Ravens How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, December 1
- Game Time: 4:25 pm et
- Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
- How to Watch: CBS
- Eagles Record: 9-2
- Ravens Record: 8-4
Eagles vs. Ravens Betting Trends
- Eagles are 5-1 ATS in their last six games
- Eagles are 6-0 straight up in their last six games vs. AFC opponents
- Eagles are 0-7 ATS in their last seven games played in December
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Ravens' last eight games
- Ravens are 7-1 straight up in their last eight games vs. NFC East opponents
- Lamar Jackson is 22-1 as a starter against NFC teams
Eagles vs. Ravens Injury Reports
Eagles Injury Report
- Brandon Graham, DE - IR
- DeVonta Smith, WR - Questionable
- Darius Slay Jr., CB - Questionable
- Bryce Huff, DE - IR
- Byron Young, DT - IR
Ravens Injury Report
- Arthur Maulet, CB - Questionable
- Sanoussi Kane, S - Questionable
- Roquan Smith, LB - Questionable
- Michael Pierce, DT - IR
Eagles vs. Ravens Key Players to Watch
Philadelphia Eagles
Saquon Barkley: After an unbelievable performance against the Rams in Week 12, Saquon Barkley has entered the MVP conversation. He's going to need several more performances like that to truly have a shot at the award, but he's getting close to locking up the Offensive Player of the Year award. With how good the Ravens' run defense has been, this will be a fascinating matchup.
Baltimore Ravens
Derrick Henry: If Barkley doesn't win Offensive Player of the Year, it's going to be the Ravens running back Derrick Henry. He had another strong performance on Monday night against the Chargers and he's a difference-maker every time he takes the field, especially in the second half.
Eagles vs. Ravens Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the "Road to 272 Bets", I broke down why I like the Eagles to win this game outright as underdogs:
In my opinion, the Lions and Eagles are the best two teams in the NFL and there's a wide gap between them and the rest of the NFL. That means I'll back the Eagles as underdogs against any team not named the Lions, and this is one of those spots.
Ever since making adjustments in their early season BYE, the Eagles have had one of the best defenses in football. They rank second in opponent EPA and third in opponent success rate in that time frame. Now, they get to face a Ravens defense that has been one of the worst in the NFL all season.
The Eagles offense can match the Ravens offense in every area, but it's the defense that's going to make the difference. It's also worth reminding you the Ravens are the most penalized team in football, both in total penalties and penalty yards. That's going to cost them in a game against a team as good as the Eagles.
Pick: Eagles +130
