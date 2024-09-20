Eagles vs. Saints Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 3 (Bet on Jalen Hurts)
The Philadelphia Eagles are in a tough spot on the road in Week 3 against the undefeated New Orleans Saints, who have scored the most points in the NFL through two weeks.
Philly has scored a lot as well, but Jalen Hurts and company came up short in Week 2 for a litany of reasons – one being poor execution on both sides of the ball in the final two minutes.
Can they rebound in Week 3?
I have a couple of Eagles to bet to find the end zone as well as an interesting touchdown scorer pick for New Orleans star Alvin Kamara after he was living in the end zone against Dallas in Week 2.
Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Eagles vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+100)
- Alvin Kamara 2+ Touchdowns (+260)
- Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+115)
DeVonta Smith Anytime TD (+100)
With A.J. Brown potentially missing a second straight game, DeVonta Smith becomes an elite anytime touchdown target against the Saints.
Against Atlanta, Smith caught his first score of the season, registering a team-high 10 targets and turning them into seven catches for 76 yards.
Smith now has seven catches in each of the first two games of the season, and he should play a big role again in Week 3. If the Eagles fall behind, Smith has even more value at +100.
Alvin Kamara 2+ Touchdowns (+260)
Let’s have a little fun on Sunday!
Alvin Kamara found the end zone four (!!) times in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, and now he faces a cupcake matchup against an Eagles team that cannot stop the run this season.
Philly is allowing an NFL-worst 6.7 yards per carry through two games, but it has only allowed one rushing touchdown. Still, I expect Kamara to get a huge workload in this game.
Kamara had 20 touches in Week 1 and 22 touches in Week 2, carrying the ball 35 times in those two contests. He’s worth a shot in this prop since he’s -220 to score on time.
Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+115)
This is a straight volume play for the Eagles quarterback, as Hurts has seen 13 carries in both Week 1 and Week 2, rushing for 33 and 85 yards. He found the end zone in Week 2, and he was in play to do so in Week 1 before fumbling a snap on an attempted Tush Push.
Hurts is a touchdown machine, registering 10, 13, and 15 scores on the ground over the last three seasons.
At +115, I like taking him over Saquon Barkley (-160) based on their prices.
