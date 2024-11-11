East Carolina vs. Tulsa Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
East Carolina is making a late surge for a bowl game after making a coaching change a few weeks back, winning two straight and now one short of a decisive sixth win.
The Pirates have plans on clinching a bowl game berth on Thursday night on the road against Tulsa, who has been one of the worst defenses in the country this season. However, the Golden Hurricanes have been able to pull some surprising upsets at times this season.
Can there be a shocker on Thursday? Here’s how to bet on this Thursday night football game in the AAC.
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- East Carolina: -13.5 (-118)
- Tulsa: +13.5 (-104)
Moneyline
- East Carolina: -550
- Tulsa: +390
Total: 60.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
East Carolina vs. Tulsa How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, November 13
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- East Carolina Record: 5-4
- Tulsa Record: 3-6
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Key Players to Watch
East Carolina
Katin Houser: Houser continues to put up big numbers for the Pirates since taking over under center. In the last three starts, Houser has passed for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions while passing for at least 269 yards in all three games. The highly touted ECU offense has started to look like the one we expected as the team is one win away from bowl eligibility.
Tulsa
Cooper Legas: After a stunning comeback against UTSA, erasing a 31-point halftime deficit in which Legas passed for 333 yards and five touchdowns, Legas struggled mightily in a 38-point loss to UAB. He passed for 230 yards while taking three sacks and throwing an interception.
East Carolina vs. Tulsa Prediction and Pick
ECU did fire head coach Mike Houston, but the team has been trending up since then, winning two games against poor AAC foes by a combined margin of 67 points.
Now, the team gets another struggling foe in Tulsa, who has been out-classed for much of this season against any offense with a pulse. The Golden Hurricanes have allowed more than 40 points in five of nine games this season, and the Pirates are all gas and no breaks at the moment.
The offense is playing fast and blitzing the opposition, scoring 49 and 56 points over the last two games.
The team was plagued by turnovers early in the season, mainly by the now benched Jake Garcia at quarterback, but Houser has been far more protective of the rock and has been a threat in the run game as well. Overall, this ECU offense is top 40 in the country in yards per play, but the team’s advanced metrics have been clouded by a ton of turnovers.
Against a Tulsa team that is allowing more than three points per drive this season and is bottom 10 in both explosive rush and pass defense, ECU should find plenty of scores in this one.
I’m targeting the Pirates team total that is projected at 37.5.
PICK: East Carolina Team Total OVER 37.5
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.